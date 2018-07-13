JUST IN
Tycoon Mukesh Ambani set to overtake Alibaba's Jack Ma as Asia's richest
HSBC India names Amitabh Malhotra head of investment banking

Prior to HSBC, Malhotra worked at Rothschild India, where he advised on the Idea-Vodafone merger, restructuring and capital raising for SpiceJet, among other deals

Ranju Sarkar  |  New Delhi 

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited on Friday announced the appointment of Amitabh Malhotra as the head of investment banking for HSBC India.

He will lead the Investment Banking and Equity Capital Markets (ECM) business.

Prior to HSBC, Malhotra worked at Rothschild India, where he was the co-head and managing director of the Global Investment Bank, based in Mumbai. He has also worked with KPMG, JP Morgan and BZW.

Malhotra brings with him over 20 years of investment banking experience, having worked on many cross-border mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings (IPOs) and private equity (PE) transactions across industries such as telecom, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, aviation, consumer, business services and power. In addition to India, his transaction experience extends to markets like China, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Hitendra Dave, head of global banking and markets, HSBC India said, “Amitabh is a highly experienced executive with an established track record as an investment banker. He has worked on a number of complex transactions in India and overseas markets. His wealth of experience will be a welcome addition to our franchise, and will help accelerate our investment banking proposition within the country, which is a key element of our India strategy.”

At Rothschild, Malhotra had advised on many cross-border mergers and acquisitions, PE transactions and IPOs.

These include the Vodafone-Idea merger, Vodafone's acquisition of You Broadband, sale of majority stake in KIMS Hospitals, sale of cash logistics company CMS to Barings PE, sale of pharmaceutical company Medreich to Meiji, proposed/completed IPOs of Vodafone India, Garuda PT and Alibaba.com, restructuring and capital raising for Spicejet, successful bid of SA Consortium & GVK for Mumbai Airport privatization, raising funds for Air Deccan, maiden growth capital investment by TPG in FPT Vietnam and acquisition of Unza PT by Wipro.
First Published: Fri, July 13 2018. 16:03 IST

