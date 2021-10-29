Hsg finance co Aptus posts 31% rise in Q2 net, revenue up 27% to Rs 192 cr

India, a leading housing finance company in South India, has posted a 31 per cent rise in net profit for the second quarter of the financial year 2021-22 to Rs 85.3 crore as against Rs 65.3 crore during the same time last fiscal.

For the July-to-September period of the current financial year, the company’s revenue from operations increased 27 per cent to Rs 191.7 crore, as against Rs 150.7 crore. “While business activity was impacted in Q1 FY 22 due to the second wave of Corona, things returned back to normalcy towards the end of Q1 and more so in the Q2 FY 22. This is reflected in our overall performance be it disbursements and collections which are crucial to any Housing Finance Company,” said M Anandan, Chairman and Managing Director, India.

During H1FY22, the company disbursed Rs 638 crore registering a growth of 30 per cent year-on-year. “The Company is well capitalised with a net worth of over Rs.2700 crore. As on September 30, 2021, we have maintained a sufficient on balance sheet liquidity of Rs 736 crore in the form of cash and cash equivalents,” he said.

In August 2021, the company became a listed company on both NSE and BSE. It expects a better Q3 which coincides with the festival season and hopes to grow the business volumes in the quarters ahead.

“We continued to grow consistently and delivered an AUM growth of 27 per cent YoY. PAT has grown 30 per cent and our RoA was at 7.43 per cent--one of the best in the Industry. Gross NPAs were at 0.81 per cent as on September 2021,” Anandan said.