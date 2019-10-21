Huawei's Honor to launch Android smartphone in India by end of this year

-
Chinese smartphone brand Honor is planning to launch Android-based handset in India by the end of this year, despite a ban on its parent firm Huawei for purchase of software and hardware components from US companies.
Besides, the Huawei sub-brand is focussing on deployment of internet of things (IoT) technology.
"We are going to launch Honor 9X by the end of this year in India. It will be on Android. Any android phone can be mirrored with Honor smart screen. We have always been thankful to our US partners for their support," Honor India President Charles Peng told PTI in an interview.
Honor has come with its operating system HarmonyOS after the US government announced a ban on supplies of components and software by American companies to Huawei. It recently unveiled world's first HarmonyOS based product Honor Vision.
It has plans to officially launch and start selling Honor Vision smart television in India from the first quarter of 2020. It can be connected to Android-based Honor smartphones to access content on the television. The firm is also in talks with leading video entertainment companies to support Honor Vision before it is launched in India.
