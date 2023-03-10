HUL appoints Rohit Jawa as it new MD & CEO; Sanjiv Mehta to retire

Rohit Jawa will be the new managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Hindustan Unilever (HUL), taking charge of the consumer major on June 27. will retire after leading the company for 10 years.

Jawa will start as CEO designate and whole-time director on April 1; he will also be president of Unilever South Asia. He will join the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE), said the company in a press release.

“Rohit (56), is currently the Chief of Transformation for Unilever in London where since January 2022, he has successfully orchestrated the once-in-a-decade, end-to-end transformation of Unilever. He started his career with as a management trainee in 1988 and has a proven track record of sustained business results across - India, South East Asia, and North Asia,” said.

“As EVP for North Asia & chairman for Unilever China, he led a significant transformation of Unilever China into a competitive, profitable, and consistent business, now Unilever’s 3rd biggest globally.”

As the chairman of Unilever Philippines, he made the business one of the top 10 markets for Unilever globally.

“Rohit’s ability to integrate the strength of traditional markets with digital technologies and future-fit business models, positions him well to take into its next growth phase,” the company said.

Mehta, 62, took over as the MD & CEO of HUL in October 2013 and during his tenure the business crossed Rs 50,000 crore in turnover. The company’s market capitalisation increased more than four times, from $17 billion to $75 billion.

Mehta "introduced several transformative business programmes such as ‘Dial Up the Big Q’ and ‘Winning in Many Indias’ to make the business more consumer-centric, agile, and resilient.”

He was behind strategic mergers and acquisitions like the amalgamation of GSK Consumer Healthcare into HUL, one of the biggest mergers in the history of FMCG in the country.

“Sanjiv with his foresight has led HUL to become a high-performing and future-fit business. As the President of FICCI last year, Sanjiv made a significant contribution towards the industry in India. Through his passion, commitment, and endless energy, he leaves behind a business that is now poised to achieve even greater heights,” said Nitin Paranjpe, non-executive chairman of HUL.

“I am delighted to welcome Rohit back to India. He has a deep understanding of the business landscape particularly in Asia and has led the transformation of Unilever businesses in China and in the Philippines. I am certain that with his astute business acumen, and growth mindset Rohit will take HUL to the next level of performance,” said Paranjpe.

HUL also announced appointing Ranjay Gulati, a Harvard Business School professor, as an independent director on its board, effective 1 April.