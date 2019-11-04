IIM-Ahmedabad's second cluster of summer placements: HUL makes 14 offers

(Hindustan Unilever) on Monday emerged the top recruiter at the second cluster of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad's (IIM-A's) summer placement process for its flagship postgraduate programme in management (PGP). The consumer goods major made 14 offers, the highest in Cluster 2 of the process held on Monday.

Unlike the day system of placement process followed by other B-schools, IIM-A follows the cluster system where one or more cohorts of sectors are invited together, with the process spread across three-four days with intervals.

Cluster 2 of the summer placement process at IIM-A comprised six cohorts, including advertising & media, consumer electronics, consumer goods, consumer services, general management and leadership, and retail B2B & B2C. The institute saw a pool of over 50 firms from all the six cohorts together.

On the other hand, the Summer Placement Process for IIM-A's Post-Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management (PGP–FABM) for the batch of 2019-21 saw 26 participate, ranging from sectors like FMCG, agri inputs and services, food processing and supply chain, food and agribusiness PE-VC, food and agri consulting, agri commodity trading, e-commerce and retail.

In the consumer electronics cohort, Samsung made the highest number of offers at seven while advertising & media cohort saw GroupM make four offers. Following HUL, the consumer goods cohort saw Mondelez make the second highest number of offers at six while Airtel extended five offers in consumer services.

Further, Amazon was the top recruiter in the retail B2B & B2C space with nine offers.

Regular recruiters in consumer goods cohort included the likes of AB InBev, Coca-Cola, General Mills, HUL, ITC, Kimberly Clark, Mondelez, Nestle, P&G, Reckitt Benckiser, Saint Gobain and Wipro Consumer Care amongst others. The General Management & Leadership cohort saw great participation from recruiters like Aditya Birla Group, C K Birla Group, Mahindra Group, Reliance India, RPG Group and TAS. Top recruiter in the General Management & Leadership space was Aditya Birla Group with seven offers.

In the retail B2B & B2C space, firms like Amazon, Cloudtail, Flipkart and Udaan visited the campus for summer placements. New recruiters at IIM-A this year included Colgate Palmolive and Dabur in the summer placement process.

Meanwhile, first-time recruiters in IIM-A's PGP-FABM programme included The Rain Tree Group, Udaan, ETG, Hexaware Technologies, Olam India, Hester Biosciences, NISG, GSP Crop Science. Nestle and United Breweries, among others. PGP-FABM students at IIM-A also embraced opportunities with start-ups in the agribusiness domain like Ninjacart, Gramophone, and Procol, apart from exploring opportunities across multiple roles in finance, sales & marketing, brand management, supply chain, operations, commodity trading, project management.

The third cluster will be conducted on November 7, 2019.