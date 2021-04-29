HUL Q4 PAT jumps 41% YoY to Rs 2,143 crore, beats Street estimates

-
Hindustan Unilever's (HUL) standalone net profit for the March quarter of the financial year 2020-21 (Q4FY21) came in at Rs 2,143 crore, up 41.07 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The company had reported a profit of Rs 1,519 crore in the same period last year.
On a sequential basis, the figure jumped 11.55 per cent from Rs 1,921 crore posted in the December quarter.
The revenue during the quarter under review jumped 34.63 per cent YoY to Rs 12,132 crore in comparison with Rs 9,011 crore in the same period last year. It climbed 2.27 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).
The March quarter results beat analysts estimates on the profit front as brokerages had estimated the figure to grow between 11-32 per cent YoY. While they had projected the figure to be flat on a QoQ basis. Even the March quarter revenue beat analysts estimate marginally. READ HERE
The company board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 17 per share of the face value of Re 1 each, for the financial year ended 31st March 2021.
For the full financial year 2021 (FY21), HUL's turnover grew 18 per cent YoY to Rs 45,311 crore with domestic growth at 6 per cent. The net profit for FY21 rose 18 per cent YoY at Rs 7,954 crore.
Following the presentation of March quarter numbers, the stock was trading 0.60 per cent higher at Rs 2421.45 on the BSE at around 1.50 pm.
