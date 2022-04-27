HUL Q4 standalone net up 8.6% to Rs 2,327 crore, net sales rise by 10%

-
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Wednesday posted standalone net profit rose 8.6 per cent to Rs 2,327 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company had posted net profit of Rs 2,143 crore in the year ago period.
HUL's net sales grew 10 per cent to Rs 13,190 crore for the period.
The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 19 for FY22. HUL reported an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 3,245 crore during the March quarter, higher by 10% over last year quarter
"In challenging circumstances, we have grown competitively and protected our business model by maintaining margins in a healthy range.
I am also pleased that we have become a Rs 50,000 crore turnover company in this fiscal. Our consistent performance is reflective of our strategic clarity, strength of our brands, operational excellence, and dynamic financial management of our business," said HUL CEO and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta.
On Wednesday, HUL shares closed at Rs 2,144.25 apiece on BSE.
