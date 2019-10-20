HUL, Reliance Retail differ on rural growth story amid economic slowdown

India largest retailer Reliance Retail and the country’s largest consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever (HUL) have contrasting views on rural growth.

While HUL has said the rural slowdown has been sharp in July-September (Q2), sliding to half the urban growth rate during the period, Reliance Retail has claimed it continues to grow across geographies and consumption baskets. “Two-thirds of our stores are in Bharat and we continue to add outlets in Tier-II, -III, and -IV markets. We continue to seize the large market opportunity in India by expanding presence,” ...