Rs 100-mn pay is the new normal for India's automobile chief executives

An annual compensation of Rs 100 million has become the standard for CEOs running the country’s top automobile firms. Two more CEOs -- Pawan Goenka of M&M and Vinod Dasari of Ashok Leyland -- have joined the club in the last two years.

Eicher Motor's Siddhartha Lal is almost there with a remuneration of Rs 95 million in FY18. A booming demand and a corresponding increase in profitability by most automobile makers in the last couple of years has augured well for those running the company. A significant portion of the compensation is linked to the performance of the business ...