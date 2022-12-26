JUST IN
From an industry leader to a defaulter: Rise and fall of Venugopal Dhoot
Business Standard

Hyderabad-based drug major Hetero prices Paxlovid generic at $60 per course

Generic version of Pfizer's Covid antiviral treatment would be exported for $70

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Hetero seeks emergency use authorisation for Merck's antiviral drug
Hetero had entered into a non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with MPP for the manufacture and sale of a generic version of Pfizerâ€™s Covid-19 oral antiviral in LMICs.

Hyderabad-based drug major Hetero has priced the generic version of Pfizer’s Covid antiviral treatment Paxlovid at $60 for the full course in India.

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 19:54 IST

`
