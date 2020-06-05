Hyderabad's Raghav Life Sciences develops Favipiravir for Covid-19 patients

Hyderabad-based active pharmaceutical ingredients(APIs) company Raghava Life Sciences said it has been in talks with at least eight buyers, including a few overseas companies, to supply the antiretroviral Favipiravir, which is currently being tested for treatment of in several countries including India.

The company began working on Favipiravir in March after China indicated that the drug can potentially treat the infection based on initial results, said Raghava Life Sciences director P Lohit Reddy. The company, which expects hige for the drug, is likely to sign its first contract with the supply of a sample volume next week.





Raghava Life Sciences has received inquires from countries like Turkey and Bangladesh for the supply of Favipiravir API, as the drug is an affordable alternative to Remdesivir, which is the only other therapy being considered as a potential treatment for Covid-19, he said.

In India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is conducting phase-3 trials on Favipiravir, while the Indian drug regulator is awaiting concrete data on its efficacy in treating Covid-19, before approving the drug.



