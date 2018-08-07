Hyundai, Castrol, others are pitching everyday heroism as their brand value

In the few seconds that ads have today to have their say before a viewer turns it off or shuts down the tab, the challenge is to tell a story compelling enough to keep all eyes on the screen. One way a number of brands are finding they can do that is by making heroes out of the invisible common man–be it their own customer, their employees or the humble middleman influencing the final buy.

In more and more advertisements the product has moved off centre-stage. In one of its recent ad films, automaker Hyundai for instance, does not talk about the car, its powerful engines or ...