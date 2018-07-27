Hyundai may make EVs at Chennai plant, increase capacity to 750,000 units

JUST IN
Business Standard

TE Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Hyundai's automated multi-model paint shop at Sriperumbudur can handle multiple colours in the same line without the need for a setup change

Korean automaker Hyundai plans to increase its Sriperumbudur facility's capacity by 37,000 units to 750,000 units.

Located near Chennai and spread over 535 acres of land, the plant is running at almost 100 per cent capacity utilisation. Its current capacity of 713,000 units will be expanded to 750,000 by 2019.

The plant is gearing up to produce electric vehicles in India, said Hyundai Motor India MD & CEO Y K Koo.

He added that the company would strengthen its offerings with eight new products, including an electric SUV, between 2018 and 2020.

