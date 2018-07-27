Hyundai may make EVs at Chennai plant, increase capacity to 750,000 units

Korean automaker plans to increase its Sriperumbudur facility's capacity by 37,000 units to 750,000 units.

Located near Chennai and spread over 535 acres of land, the plant is running at almost 100 per cent capacity utilisation. Its current capacity of 713,000 units will be expanded to 750,000 by 2019.

The plant is gearing up to produce electric vehicles in India, said Motor India MD & CEO Y K Koo.

He added that the company would strengthen its offerings with eight new products, including an electric SUV, between 2018 and 2020.