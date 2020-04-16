Hyundai Motor hands COVID-19 advanced diagnostic testing kits to ICMR

-
Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it has handed over COVID-19 advanced diagnostic testing kits to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The globally proven diagnostic kits worth Rs 4 crore have been imported from South Korea and offer high levels of accuracy, catering to the testing requirements of over 25, 000 individuals, Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) said.
“These highly accurate diagnostic kits can help the government scale up testing efforts in affected regions and arrest the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in India,” HMIL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer SS Kim said.
The South Korean firm has already donated Rs 5 crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund. It has also augmented the supply of ventilators and other respiratory aids such as the in-house developed Ambu Bag Actuator. Besides, the firm said it is distributing masks and other safety kits to fight the pandemic.
HMIL has also announced various initiatives for customers including extension of warranty, service timelines.
