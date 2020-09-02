Hyundai Motor names Ganesh Mani, Tarun Garg as whole-time directors

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), today announced the addition of two new Directors on its Board, who will hold office as whole-time directors for a period of 3 years.

The new whole-time directors are Ganesh Mani S, who is currently Director-Production at HMIL and Tarun Garg, who is currently th Director-Sales, Marketing & Service at the firm.

They will hold the office for a period of three years effective Auguat 24, 2020, to guide HMIL’s strategy, operations and lead the organization’s initiatives towards a successful and meaningful future, said the company.





ALSO READ: Hyundai remains optimistic about upcoming festive season amid pandemic

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). HMIL is the second largest passenger car maker and the number one car exporter since inception in India.

HMIL’s integrated manufacturing plant near Chennai caters to domestic and export to 88 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia and Asia Pacific.