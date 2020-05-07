Hyundai Motor sees 500 bookings in two days after resuming operations

Hyundai Motor India Ltd saw 500 bookings and sales of 170 cars in the first two days of resuming limited operations after the lockdown was relaxed by the central and the state governments.

In the first two days of operations, the company also received 4,000 customer inquiries.

"HMI has resumed operations in 255 showrooms and workshops across India in line with central, state & local government guidelines," said a company spokesperson. However, the company did not share more details on production and supply chain plans.





The development comes after the industry in the country, including automobile manufacturers, suspended operations for almost six weeks from March following government's instructions for a complete lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Most of the vehicle manufacturers in the country, which were already facing a downturn, saw almost zero sales during the month of April, with showrooms and factories shut.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has relaxed the lockdown norms and allowed partial functioning of the manufacturing units exept in the containment zones, following which the state government has formulated guidelines and procedures for them to resume operations.



Hyundai Motor has got the approval to start the factory in Sriperumbudur, with 7,500 people per day (in two shifts) and resumed operations from Wednesday. The total employee strength of the company is around 15,813 aprt from contract workers. Other automakers including Nissan have also received approvals to resume limited operations.