Hyundai partners with Air Liquide Medical Systems to produce ventilators

Hyundai Motor India (HMI) has entered into a partnership with Air Liquide Medical Systems Pvt Ltd (ALMS), a manufacturer of ICU ventilators.

The partnership will augment the production and supply of ventilators in Tamil Nadu and other states.



With this partnership, HMI and ALMS plan to achieve a target of 1000 ventilators in Phase 1 of production, and to scale up subsequently.



Ventilators are medical devices used by healthcare professionals that take over the work of breathing from patients, who are unable to breathe on their own, by delivering air with a high concentration of oxygen to their lungs. Patients, severely affected by Covid-19, need ventilators to overcome respiratory insufficiency, said the company.



“Ventilators and other respiratory aids are critical devices in the fight against Covid-19 and to this end, Hyundai & Air Liquide Medical Systems are working together to ensure a steady supply of Ventilators in India. As a Socially Responsible and Caring Brand, Hyundai is committed to serving society in every way and will continue to support the Government in India’s war against Covid-19,” said SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.



“As a company that engages in supporting the healthcare professionals and systems worldwide, we have initiated a prompt response towards the fight against Covid-19 in support of the Government of India," said Anil Kumar, MD, Air Liquide Medical Systems, India.