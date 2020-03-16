Coronavirus in numbers: Latest Covid-19 cases and deaths in India and world

Coronavirus, officially known as Covid-19, that started spreading from China's Hubei province, has now affected over 150 countries across the globe. China has the most number of cases recorded and most number of deaths. Italy has seen a shocking and sudden rise in the number of cases and deaths. The country has been in total lockdown as the death toll increased. Iran has reported several deaths and has been trying to contain the impact of Covid-19. India is gradually seeing the impact of the virus. Worried about the influx of people carrying the virus from abroad, India suspended all visas till April 15. Worldwide, a number of sporting events, conferences, meets, summits and gatherings have been cancelled. Threat looms over Tokyo Olympics 2020 as well.

Here is a table that shows the global and Indian situation of cases. You can find a button below the table to switch between world data and Indian.