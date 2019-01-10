Hyundai's Chennai plant workers protest over alleged delay in wage pay

A section of workers in Motor’s Chennai plant held a one-day token hunger strike on Wednesday, as the wage settlement talks with the management were inconclusive.

The permanent workers, under the recognised union, had earlier decided to stay away from over time operations, and alleged the company was using the to substitute

The United of Employees (UUHE), the which had entered into a wage settlement last time, has been in talks with the management for the settlement for the period 2018-2021.

However, the talks remain inconclusive, with the negotiation on the percentage of salary hike yet to see success, said sources from the company on condition of anonymity.





A spokesperson refuted the allegation, saying, “At the moment we are engaged in wage negotiations with the recognised The talks are at an advanced stage, and are progressing smoothly. The employees, and union have supported the meeting of production targets.”

“At Hyundai Motor India, our production lines are manned by our employees, but we also engage These are on boarded after they have undergone an intensive one-year training at our plant, under senior supervisors. We do not employ unskilled workers on the production lines,” said the company spokesperson.

Hyundai Motor has over 2,200 permanent workers, around 3,500 trainees and another 5,000 contract workers in the Sriperumbudur facility, they say.