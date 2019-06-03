Hyundai's first sub-4 metre SUV sells more than 7,000 units in 8 days

-
Hyundai’s first ever sub-4 metre SUV, the Venue, sold more than 7,000 units in just 8 days.
The company said that after its launch on May 23, 7,049 units of the Venue were sold in 8 days.
Hyundai received more than 20,000 bookings for the Venue just a week after its launch.
Venue will strengthen Hyundai’s position further in the UV segment with electric vehicle 'Kona' SUV set to drive into India in July 2019. At present, Creta dominates the compact SUV segment, with over 50 per cent share.
"We have optimistic targets for the Venue and our goal is to create a ‘game changer’ SUV,” said Hyundai India MD & CEO Kim, adding that Creta still commands respect and has an average monthly sale of more than 9,000 units. With Venue in place, Hyundai hopes to have an average SUV monthly sales of between 17,000 and 19,000 units a month.
Available in five variants: E, S, SX, SX(O) and SX+, with three engine options, the Venue is priced between Rs 6.50 lakh and Rs 11.10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom India).
