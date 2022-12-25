JUST IN
Business Standard

Hind Zinc prepares Rs 10,000 cr blueprint for green energy, diversification

Company working on decarbonising operations; to set up fertiliser plant in the next two years, says CEO

Topics
Hindustan Zinc | investment plan | Companies

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

Arun Mishra
Arun Misra, chief executive officer, Hindustan Zinc

Udaipur-based Hindustan Zinc, the world's second-largest zinc producer, is putting in place a blueprint that will help it accelerate its pace of decarbonisation and tap new areas for growth.

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 17:25 IST

`
