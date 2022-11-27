JUST IN
Akums chalks out expansion plan as it eyes Rs 10,000 cr turnover by 2028
I advise start-ups to think beyond the possible: ARM Holdings former CEO

"You need to look at where your biggest opportunities are and invent your own unique business model that capitalises on your strengths," says Sir Robin Saxby

ARM Holdings | Startups | Entrepreneurship

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

Sir Robin Saxby,
Sir Robin Saxby, Founding Chief Executive Officer, ARM Holdings

SIR ROBIN SAXBY, the founding chief executive officer of UK-based chip company ARM Holdings, was instrumental in building it into a global giant whose chip technology powers most of the world’s smartphones. In Bengaluru recently for the IET Future Tech Congress 2022, he spoke with Peerzada Abrar, dwelling on his entrepreneurial journey and the opportunities available to India in high-tech areas. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 20:11 IST

