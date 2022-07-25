I didn't want to quit when the scorecard was weak: HDFC AMC's Prashant Jain

After the first 13 years of his cricketing career, Sachin Tendulkar hit a peak average of 58 in Tests. Over the next seven years, his average fell to 54, leading to a clamour for his retirement. The batting legend, however, was not done yet. He hit good form once again, improving his average to 56.5 at the end of 2009. PRASHANT JAIN , considered by many as the Tendulkar of fund management, has decided to step down as the chief investment officer (CIO) of HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC). His performance trajectory has been similar to Tendulkar’s — peak performance, followed by a dip in form, and then swansong. However, Tendulkar’s average once again dipped between 2009 and 2013 — the year he retired — as he went after his 100th century, which would remain elusive for long. Jain, on the other hand, has decided to move on a high. In an interview with Samie Modak , Jain explains the rationale behind quitting now and his future plans. Edited excerpts:

