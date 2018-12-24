I don't want a Ranbaxy or a Vijay Mallya legacy, says Analjit Singh

The Max Healthcare board on Monday cleared the proposal of KKR-backed Radiant Life to acquire a majority stake in the firm via merger. Chairman Analjit Singh tells Surajeet Das Gupta and Veena Mani about his reasons to exit healthcare and his new focus areas. Edited excerpts: What is the reason for your exit from healthcare business? It is something analogous to what happened in telecom to us.

We had a licence in Mumbai and started operations. We participated in biddings for three circles of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Punjab, but the winning bid was four times ours. I quickly ...