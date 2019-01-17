I will strive to transform Jet Airways into a viable business: Nivaan Goyal

Almost a decade after having been inducted into Jet Airways as a management trainee by his father, Nivaan Goyal seems to be ready for a more substantial role in the airline, which is facing financial headwinds. “Jet Airways will come out of this,” Nivaan Goyal said, when asked about the direction the cash-strapped carrier was headed for.

At Jet Airways, Nivaan, son of promoter and founder Naresh Goyal, is designated head of business transformation and is tipped to be inducted as a director into the board. “I would strive to transform Jet Airways into a viable ...