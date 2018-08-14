IBC process: 137 firms set for liquidation, but buyer interest is muted

The majority of companies going for liquidation under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) have been non-operational for almost over a decade.

With assets depreciating over time, experts say, the demand from buyers will be “muted”, leading to large haircuts for lenders and creditors. “These companies have not been doing well for a considerably long period and efforts have been made in the past to revive them, but these failed,” said Anil Gupta, vice-president at ratings and research firm ICRA. In an email response, ICRA told Business ...