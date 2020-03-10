IBM to Cognizant, global tech firms ink large leasing deals in Bengaluru

Global tech firms — from IBM to Cognizant — have signed big office leasing deals in Bengaluru recently. US-based tech giant IBM has leased 721,000 sq. ft in three wings of Embassy Golf Link Business Park in Bengaluru. IBM already has a space in the 4.5-million sq. ft business park, which is located at Intermediate Ring Road in Bengaluru.

The lease deal has a tenure of five years and IBM will pay a rent of Rs 75 per sq ft or Rs 65 crore per year, according to the sources in the know. IBM could open a development centre on that space, sources said. According to recent ...