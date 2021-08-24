IBM to set up Software Lab in Ahmedabad: Check details here

-
ALSO READ
IBM expands Kerala footprint with software lab focused on hybrid cloud, AI
Laurus Labs hits record high; rallies 17% in 7 days post Q1 results
IBM, IISc launch innovation lab to advance hybrid cloud research in India
Capgemini sets up 5G lab in Mumbai; its first in Asia and third globally
Panned in pandemic time
-
IBM said Tuesday that it is working to set up a software lab in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in India.
In a meeting, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India and Gaurav Sharma, Vice President, IBM India Software Labs discussed the role of technology companies in accelerating the state’s digital mission.
During the meeting, Rupani shared his vision on making Gujarat a transparent, sensitive, decisive and progressive government, pivoted on technology.
He also stressed on the importance of collaboration between industries, government and the academia to drive growth opportunities within the state.
During the meeting, Gaurav Sharma discussed the proposed expansion of IBM India Software Labs’ operations in Gujarat including establishing a state-of-the-art product engineering, design and software development center in Ahmedabad.
The center will focus on developing solutions while leveraging global design techniques, agile methodologies and advanced technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), security and automation to support the requirements of the government and global customers.
“IBM India is the microcosm of the IBM corporation and we are committed to furthering the country’s vision of Make in India, for India and the World. IBM brings its leading technologies and global best practices to India, including in product engineering and software manufacturing domain and we hope to do that in Gujarat as well. Our expansion in Gujarat would provide us access to world-class skills and diversity of talent, drive skills development and enhance employability,” said Patil.
The proposed expansion is aligned with IBM’s vision to shape the future of software development through an open, secure, decentralized architecture that helps clients automate, secure, modernize and predict.
Currently IBM Software Labs operate from Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai in India.
“Technology development centres are important for the state’s economy and act as a catalyst for creating a robust IT ecosystem in Gujarat. We are happy with IBM’s proposed expansion plan in the state and we will extend our full support to IBM to start its Development Center in Gujarat. I’m confident that the proposed center will have a far-reaching impact by creating employment opportunities, making the citizens future-skills ready and providing a strong foundation for the IT/ITeS sector which will further drive digital transformation in the state,” said Rupani.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU