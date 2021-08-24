IBM to set up Software Lab in Ahmedabad: Check details here

said Tuesday that it is working to set up a software lab in Ahmedabad, in India.

In a meeting, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, Sandip Patel, Managing Director, India and Gaurav Sharma, Vice President, India Software Labs discussed the role of technology in accelerating the state’s digital mission.

During the meeting, Rupani shared his vision on making a transparent, sensitive, decisive and progressive government, pivoted on technology.

He also stressed on the importance of collaboration between industries, government and the academia to drive growth opportunities within the state.

During the meeting, Gaurav Sharma discussed the proposed expansion of IBM India Software Labs’ operations in including establishing a state-of-the-art product engineering, design and software development center in Ahmedabad.

The center will focus on developing solutions while leveraging global design techniques, agile methodologies and advanced technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), security and automation to support the requirements of the government and global customers.

“IBM India is the microcosm of the IBM corporation and we are committed to furthering the country’s vision of Make in India, for India and the World. IBM brings its leading technologies and global best practices to India, including in product engineering and software manufacturing domain and we hope to do that in Gujarat as well. Our expansion in Gujarat would provide us access to world-class skills and diversity of talent, drive skills development and enhance employability,” said Patil.

The proposed expansion is aligned with IBM’s vision to shape the future of software development through an open, secure, decentralized architecture that helps clients automate, secure, modernize and predict.

Currently IBM Software Labs operate from Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai in India.

“Technology development centres are important for the state’s economy and act as a catalyst for creating a robust IT ecosystem in Gujarat. We are happy with IBM’s proposed expansion plan in the state and we will extend our full support to IBM to start its Development Center in Gujarat. I’m confident that the proposed center will have a far-reaching impact by creating employment opportunities, making the citizens future-skills ready and providing a strong foundation for the IT/ITeS sector which will further drive digital transformation in the state,” said Rupani.