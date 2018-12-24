ICAI says Deloitte responsible for IL&FS fiasco, sends notice to auditor

Chartered accountants body has sent a notice that it finds the auditor responsible for the fiasco prima facie and disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against the auditor.



However, senior people in the audit firm said it will contest the ICAI's notice in its reply. The (ICAI) has found the audit firm responsible on "operational" grounds, whereas the company is an auditor.

"The issues the institute has raised are all on operational grounds, which are beyond our jurisdiction. The auditor concerned will respond and the firm will back him," a senior official said.

Besides ICAI, the (NFRA) will also inquire into the matter, sources said.

The official cited above said the was in a hurry to wrap up the case before the inquiry. The is yet to call the audit firm for questioning.





ALSO READ: Govt moves to re-open IL&FS group's balance sheets for suspected corruption

The government has already sent the case to the NFRA, asking it to investigate the role of the auditors.

The firm's officials also argue that they have no role to play in the downfall of as they resigned as auditors of the company in March 2017.

The sources said various people are asking as to why the ex-auditor for the parent entity of IL&FS did not look into the books of the subsidiaries, sources close to the development said.





ALSO READ: NCLAT to hear plea over moratorium on loan recovery from IL&FS on Jan 28

They said was not the auditor of the subsidiaries but only of the parent company and, hence, the auditing books of the former did not come under its domain.

IL&FS has 348 subsidiaries and associates -- most of these have a negative net worth. The earlier estimates of the subsidiaries were about half this number.

Meanwhile, the government has moved the (NCLT) to re-open IL&FS books under Section 130 of the Act 2013. The Section has been invoked for the first time. It relates to re-opening of book of accounts of on or the court's order.





ALSO READ: IL&FS starts process to explore divestment of its interest in road assets

The government will check the balance sheets of the beleaguered group and its two listed subsidiaries -- ITNL and IL&FS Financial Services -- after the (SFIO) found details of alleged corruption, personal enrichment and other non-transparent deals.

IL&FS owes Rs 940 billion to its lenders. Of its assets, those worth Rs 200 billion are intangible and cannot be recovered. The government has already suspended the board of IL&FS and appointed a new board to manage the company.