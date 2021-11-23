ICICI Bank announces value-added digital service for importers, exporters

-
-
ICICI Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of ‘Trade Emerge’, an online digital banking and value-added services for exporters and importers.
‘Trade Emerge’ will include current / saving accounts, comprehensive trade services such as letter of credit, bank guarantee, trade credit, corporate internet banking, foreign exchange solutions and other features.
It will have incorporation of trade business, access to a global trade database of nearly 15 million buyers and sellers across 181 countries, verification reports of potential customers through reputed credit bureaus, logistics solutions for shipment booking, and insurance services.
“The objective of this initiative is to increase efficiency and productivity of exporters and importers decongesting the time-taking physical procedures,” said Vishakha Mulye, executive director of ICICI Bank.
“This is a part of the bank’s endeavour to offer customised digital banking as well as value-added solutions to corporates, and their entire ecosystem through various initiatives. The benefit of this platform is available to all exporters and importers, even if they are not customers of ICICI Bank”, she said.
