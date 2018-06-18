ICICI Bank appoints Sandeep Bakhshi as COO; Chanda Kochhar to go on leave

The board of ICICI Bank has appointed as whole-time director and chief operating officer (COO), to run the affairs of the private lender. Chanda Kochhar, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), will be on leave, pending the probe.

The changes come amidst allegations of a quid pro quo in transactions between Videocon Industries, Kochhar and her husband’s company NuPower Renewables.

The bank board has appointed former judge to probe allegations of conflict of interest against Kochhar. It will be aided by a number of internal and external ‘experts’ to complete the investigation.

The bank said Bakhshi’s appointment as COO will be for a period of five years, subject to regulatory approvals. He will take over as the COO from June 19, 2018, or on the date of regulatory and other approvals, whichever is later, the bank said in a filing with the BSE.





ALSO READ: ICICI bank case: Govt begins probing NuPower Renewables, five other firms

He will be responsible for handling all the businesses and corporate centre functions at the bank. All executive directors on the board of ICICI Bank and the executive management will report to him. Bakhshi will report to Chanda Kochhar, who will continue in her role as MD and CEO. Bakhshi is at present the MD and CEO of Life Insurance Company.

Kochhar has decided to go on leave till the completion of the enquiry as announced on May 30, 2018, the bank said. During her period of leave, the COO will report to the board.



ALSO READ: A question of propriety: ICICI Bank's board should resign

Prior to moving to the life insurance arm, Bakhshi was the deputy managing director of ICICI Bank. Bakhshi started his career with ICICI Limited in 1986. He looked after the corporate clients for the northern and eastern regions of ICICI Limited before joining ICICI Lombard in 2002.

ICICI Bank board also recommended to the board of directors of Life Insurance Company to appoint N S as the MD and CEO of the life insurer, subject to regulatory and other approvals.





ALSO READ: ICICI Bank to probe role of CEO Kochhar following whistle-blower complaint