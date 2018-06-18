ICICI Bank up 4% on reports that board is mulling top management reshuffle

was trading 4% higher at Rs 294 on the BSE in otherwise range-bound market after the media reports suggested that the board of private sector lender is discussing a reshuffle of its top management.

The BSE said the Exchange has sought clarification from Ltd with respect to article appearing on The Economic Times - June 18, 2018 titled "ICICI board mulls reshuffle of top management - ICICI Prudential Life chief Bakhshi may be named interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO)".

The reply is awaited.

According to Business Standard report, ICICI Bank Chairman has written an email to board members seeking their opinion on whether Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) should be asked to go on indefinite leave until the internal enquiry is concluded, said people in the know.