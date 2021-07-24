ICICI Bank's Q1 net profit soars 78% to Rs 4,616 crore

-
Private lender ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 4,616 crore, up 78 per cent year-on-year for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 (Q1FY22). It was Rs 2,599 crore in the same quarter last year.
The lender's net interest income (NII) rose 18 per cent to Rs 10,936 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 9,280 crore in the year-ago period.
The net NPA ratio was 1.16 per cent at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.14 per cent at March 31, 2021.
The net interest margin was 3.89 per cent in Q1FY22 compared to 3.84 per cent in the previous quarter (Q4FY21) and 3.69 per cent in Q1FY21.
Total deposits grew by 16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 9.26 trillion (US$ 124.6 billion) at the end of June quarter.
On Friday, ICICI Bank's scrip rose nearly 3.2 per cent to close at Rs 676.4 on NSE.
