ICICI Lombard sets up index to track rick exposure in sectors, companies

has prepared a ‘corporate risk index’ to indicate the company’s risk exposure and preparedness across 15 sectors and 150 The index said India Inc’s score is 57, indicating that are handling risks effectively.

Mostly, the are engaged in operational and natural hazard risks due to the coronavirus pandemic. But, there needs to be an improvement in managing economic, technological, and security risks, said the private company's index.

The risk index is arrived after calculating the corporates’ exposure and management of various risks. Across sectors, this index looks at market and macro factors, operational and physical risks, risks related to technology, security risks, risks associated with natural hazards, and emerging risks.

A score in the range of 50-60 indicates optimal risk exposure and management. A score in the range of 30-50 means the corporate is not handling its risk effectively and risk management practices are inefficient. Similarly, a score below 30 means the company has very high exposure or very poor risk management practices or both. On the other hand, a company with a score of 60-80 has effective risk management and practices while a score beyond that means the company has invested heavily in risk mitigation practices.



Among the various sectors of the Indian economy, the new age companies, hospitality companies, and logistical companies have scores in the range of 30-50. Hence, they have significant gaps in risk management practices.

Sectors such as automotive, manufacturing, realty and infra, chemicals, FMCG, Pharma, Energy, and metals and mining have a score in the range of 50-60 which means although they handle operational and physical risks well, except for chemical and pharma sector where risks are more intrinsic, they need to focus more on market, economy, and strategic risks.

Healthcare, BFSI, IT-ITES, and Media-Telecom are sectors that handle risks effectively. Although BFSI sector has very high risk exposures, they are pretty well covered when it comes to managing risks.

“Over the last ten years we have been looking at risk in a much broader perspective rather than from a narrow perspective of What we have seen is, India Inc has made significant progress in understanding and appreciating the risks they are living with and taking action in addressing those risks”, said Bhargav Dasgupta, MD&CEO, General

"We want to encourage superior risk management. The business is to protect policyholders against any kind risk. Hence, it will be a net win for both the insurer and the company that is getting insured if both work together in reducing the inherent risk. So, companies which are managing their risk in the superior bucket are the ones who will build a sustainable business from a risk perspective," said Dasgupta.