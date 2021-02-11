ICICI Lombard sets up index to track rick exposure in sectors, companies

-
ALSO READ
Premiums of non-life insurers rise 10.38% in Aug, health insurers gain most
Irdai to develop standardised products for bridging protection gap
Life insurers see 2.7% contraction in December premium collection
Non-life insurers see around 12% growth in December premiums, shows data
Rising Covid, non-Covid claims a double whammy for general, health insurers
-
ICICI Lombard has prepared a ‘corporate risk index’ to indicate the company’s risk exposure and preparedness across 15 sectors and 150 companies. The index said India Inc’s score is 57, indicating that companies are handling risks effectively.
Mostly, the companies are engaged in operational and natural hazard risks due to the coronavirus pandemic. But, there needs to be an improvement in managing economic, technological, and security risks, said the private company's index.
The risk index is arrived after calculating the corporates’ exposure and management of various risks. Across sectors, this index looks at market and macro factors, operational and physical risks, risks related to technology, security risks, risks associated with natural hazards, and emerging risks.
A score in the range of 50-60 indicates optimal risk exposure and management. A score in the range of 30-50 means the corporate is not handling its risk effectively and risk management practices are inefficient. Similarly, a score below 30 means the company has very high exposure or very poor risk management practices or both. On the other hand, a company with a score of 60-80 has effective risk management and practices while a score beyond that means the company has invested heavily in risk mitigation practices.
ALSO READ: ICICI Lombard net profit rises 6.6% in Q3, premium income up 4%
Among the various sectors of the Indian economy, the new age companies, hospitality companies, and logistical companies have scores in the range of 30-50. Hence, they have significant gaps in risk management practices.
Sectors such as automotive, manufacturing, realty and infra, chemicals, FMCG, Pharma, Energy, and metals and mining have a score in the range of 50-60 which means although they handle operational and physical risks well, except for chemical and pharma sector where risks are more intrinsic, they need to focus more on market, economy, and strategic risks.
Healthcare, BFSI, IT-ITES, and Media-Telecom are sectors that handle risks effectively. Although BFSI sector has very high risk exposures, they are pretty well covered when it comes to managing risks.
“Over the last ten years we have been looking at risk in a much broader perspective rather than from a narrow perspective of insurance. What we have seen is, India Inc has made significant progress in understanding and appreciating the risks they are living with and taking action in addressing those risks”, said Bhargav Dasgupta, MD&CEO, ICICI Lombard General Insurance.
"We want to encourage superior risk management. The insurance business is to protect policyholders against any kind risk. Hence, it will be a net win for both the insurer and the company that is getting insured if both work together in reducing the inherent risk. So, companies which are managing their risk in the superior bucket are the ones who will build a sustainable business from a risk perspective," said Dasgupta.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU