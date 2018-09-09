Icra downgrades ratings of IL&FS loans, debentures to 'junk' status

agency has effected a multi-notch downgrade for IL&FS, which is facing and overleverage. Its loans and debentures now carry “BB” (junk or non-investment status) as against the previous of "AA+". Also, the commercial paper carries "A4" rating against the previous rating of "A1+".

Ratings remain under watch with developing implications, said in a statement. Last month, had cut IL&FS' rating from "AAA" to "AA+" for loans and debentures.

(IL&FS) is a core investment company (CIC) and serves as the holding company of the Group, with most business operations domiciled in separate

ICRA said the downgrade of ratings takes into account the increase in at the group level. The company is in the process to raise Rs 80 billion of funds from the promoter group (through a mix of rights issue and long term line of credit). The timely receipt of the fund is important to improve the group's overall liquidity profile.

Further clarity is awaited on the timing of these inflows and given the sizeable repayment obligations of the group's debt, this remains a key rating sensitivity in the near term.

The ratings also factor in company's elevated debt levels owing to the funding commitments towards Group ventures coupled with slow progress on asset monetisation and deterioration in the credit profile of key investee

ALSO READ: IL&FS board decides to seek a loan of Rs 30 billion from LIC and SBI

The Group is in midst of deleveraging its balance sheet and streamlining the portfolio. The ratings, however, continue to factor in IL&FS' long history of business operations in the infrastructure space, domain expertise of its senior management and its strong institutional promoters.

ALSO READ: IL&FS defaults on Rs 10 billion short-term loan from SIDBI: Sources

Over the years, IL&FS' focus has steadily shifted from project sponsorship to that of project advisory and project facilitator for development and implementation of projects.