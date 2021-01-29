IDBI Bank posts net profit of Rs 378 cr in Q3; net interest income up 18%

-
ALSO READ
Private banks Q3 preview: Debt restructuring nos eyed; PAT may grow 20% YoY
IDBI Bank Q2 net profit at Rs 324 cr vs Rs 3,459 cr loss a year ago
UCO Bank logs net profit at Rs 35 cr in Q3, stock closes 1.55% higher
YES Bank plans to bring down credit-to-deposit ratio to below 100% by March
IDBI Bank takes prompt corrective action; all eyes now on Q3 results
-
Private sector lender IDBI Bank posted net profit of Rs 378 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020 (Q3FY21), aided by a rise in net interest income. This is the fourth consecutive quarter of profit for the lender. It had booked net loss of Rs 5,763 crore in Q3FY20. Its stock closed 2.17 per cent higher at Rs 28.3 per share on the BSE.
Net interest income rose 18 per cent to Rs 1,810 crore over Q3FY20, while net interest margin (NIM) improved by 60 basis points to 2.87 per cent in the quarter. Deposits grew from Rs 2.18 trillion in December 2019 to Rs 2.24 trillion.
The bank, which is under the Reserve Bank of India’s Prompt Corrective Action regime, faces restrictions on lending to corporates and is ramping up retail and SME loan book. However, its total advances shrunk 7 per cent from Rs 1.72 trillion in December 2019 to Rs 1.59 trillion in December 2020.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU