New pecking order on the cards in telecom space after Vodafone Idea entry

A fresh battle to determine the final pecking order based on revenue share is set to be unleashed with the merger of Idea and Vodafone getting its final seal of approval.

The reason is two-fold: One, Jio has set up an ambitious target – it wants to grab at least 40 per cent of the telecom revenue share (based on adjusted gross revenue and revenues from national long distance) from 22.4 per cent in June this year and with new additions in the country’s mobile subscriber base growing marginally, it has to come from existing operators. Two, incumbent player ...