IDFC MF deal latest in series of M&As in the RS 38-trillion industry

The acquisition of IDFC Mutual Fund (MF) by a consortium of Bandhan Financial Holdings, GIC and ChrysCapital for Rs 4,500 crore is only the latest in a series of acquisitions seen in the Rs 38-trillion domestic MF space. Industry experts believe more existing players could get scooped up going ahead given the growth potential of the industry. “I think M&As will continue to take place in the MF industry.

If the current AMCs can’t do economically viable business, they will go for selling their fund houses. In the last few years, there have been few M&As in the industry. ...