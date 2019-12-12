IFA Fund invests $6 mn in agritech start-up Ecozen's Series-A financing

Agritech Ecozen, which helps farmers who grow perishables to increase their yields, store their produce longer, and realise higher prices, on Thursday announced it has completed $6-million Series-A fundraise after receiving investment from Sathguru Catalyser’s Innovation in Food & Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund).

This funding is on top of the investment received in July 2019 from Caspian and the Hivos-Triodos Fund.

Omnivore, which invested in Ecozen in 2015, also participated in this round.