IFC, TCCL and EverSource to back WABAG's hybrid annuity model project

Ltd ('WABAG'), a leading pure play company, announced financial closure for its (HAM) project received from Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA).

The project debt requirement will be funded by a consortium of (IFC) and Tata Cleantech Capital Limited (TCCL)

WABAG had earlier signed a Rs 575 crore HAM concession agreement under the Namami Gange programme administered by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) which included the scope of engineering, supply and construction of new sewage treatment plants, renovation and upgradation of existing sewage treatment plants, rehabilitation of pumping stations and other associated infrastructure in Kolkata.

WABAG will execute Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) portion of this project over 24 months followed by O&M of 15 years. Once complete, the project with a cumulative wastewater treatment capacity of 187 MLD will contribute to reducing the discharge of untreated sewage into the Holy Ganga from the state of West Bengal by around 15 per cent.

The EPC portion of the project is to be funded by a mix of NMCG grant, equity and debt. Forty per cent of EPC cost will be funded by NMCG grant during the construction period and balance 60 per cent to be funded by a mix of debt and equity.

Prasanth Prabhakaran, joint MD & CEO, YES Securities, said, “YES Securities is glad to act as an exclusive advisor to Eversource Capital for their investment in this marque project awarded to This project is one of the largest HAM-based sewage treatment plant under the Namami Gange Scheme. This transaction reiterates YES Securities as the preferred transaction advisor to marquee sustainability focused PE funds and further reinforces its strong capabilities and credentials in the environmental services sector.”

WABAG said it has signed an agreement with Kathari Water Management Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of EverSource Capital, fund manager for Green Growth Equity Fund (GGEF) which will its our investment partner in the project. GGEF is established with anchor investment from National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) anchored by the government of India and Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Government of UK.

S Varadarajan, director & chief growth officer and head of Capital Projects of WABAG said, " WABAG is a proud contributor to the prime minister's flagship Clean Ganga Mission. Today, WABAG is committed to managing over 195 crore liters each day to rejuvenate 'aviralta and nirmalta' of River Ganga".

Jun Zhang, Country Head - India at IFC, said, " IFC's investment in this project will help develop a sustainable wastewater infrastructure in Kolkata. We are delighted to support WABAG's first HAM project, in partnership with EverSource Capital and Tata Cleantech Capital, which will enhance private sector engagement in this critical space, promote market competitiveness, and demonstrate the bankability and replicability of similar projects in 11 Indian states in the Ganges basin and across the country. "

Dhanpal Jhaveri, CEO, EverSource Capital, said, "With this milestone investment, EverSource has embarked on the journey to build a best in-class water platform, Kathari Water. We are also excited to have such exceptional partners in WABAG, IFC and Tata Cleantech Capital for this project."

"In India, there is a significant requirement of world-class assets for water treatment, recycling & desalination and Kathari will scale up investments to develop a water platform of global standards in India," he said.

Manish Chourasia, MD, Tata Cleantech Capital Limited, said, "Tata Cleantech Capital is delighted to partner with IFC to help achieve financial closure of the NMCG HAM project being set-up by WABAG and Kathari Water."

Since its inception in 2013, TCCL has played an important role in mainstreaming project finance for emerging sectors of national importance like renewables, water, electric vehicles amongst others that have positive spin-off on the environment.