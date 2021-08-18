IFCI moves NCLT against Videocon debt resolution, wants oil assets included

-
ALSO READ
Vedanta among 11 bidders vying for Videocon's Brazil assets worth $2 bn
Top headlines: Vedanta bids for Videocon's assets; QoQ profit to take knock
Bankruptcy award: Why Videocon's oil & gas biz could come into focus
Lenders to miss March-end deadline for Videocon resolution
NCLAT stays NCLT's nod to Twinstar's resolution plan for Videocon Group
-
Delhi-based lender IFCI Ltd has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) opposing the other lenders' plans to sell Videocon Industries’ oil assets and consumer durable business separately.
IFCI, which is one of the lenders of Videocon Industries, argues that while the debt of oil assets has been treated as Videocon Industries’ consolidated debt, the value of oil assets is not included in VIL’s resolution, thus impacting its recovery. IFCI, Sidbi and Bank of Maharashtra, holding 4 per cent of voting shares in the Committee of Creditors, have also filed an appeal in the NCLAT against VIL's debt resolution, saying that recovery is miniscule and it makes no sense to accept a 96 per cent haircut.
The NCLT Mumbai had earlier ruled that VIL and Videocon Oil Ventures’s oil assets should be part of the VIL's consolidated resolution plan. In fact, when the information memorandum calling for VIL’s bids was issued, it did not have any mention of VIL’s oil assets, thus impacting its valuation. An appeal against the NCLT order is currently pending in the NCLAT.
The lenders have called for separate bids for Videocon’s oil assets which are currently valued at Rs 15,000 crore and 11 companies have expressed their interest to acquire it.
Vedanta’s holding firm, TwinStar, has already won the mandate to buy Videocon’s Indian assets for Rs 3,000 crore and has offered a six per cent stake in VIL to the lenders.
VIL was referred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in 2018 for defaulting on loans worth Rs 62,000 crore. The loans included corporate guarantees given by VIL, the flagship company, under the obligor-co-obligor structure for the oil and gas business to the extent of Rs 20,000 crore. Once the company was sent to the NCLT, Indian banks filed their claims in respect of the guarantee while, at the same time, running the corporate insolvency resolution process of VOVL (formerly Videocon Oil Ventures), separately which held all the oil and gas assets.
At the NCLT, the bankers filed claims against both the borrower (VOVL) and the guarantor (VIL) simultaneously. While the VIL standalone debt worth Rs 30,000 crore was resolved with TwinStar winning the race for the Indian assets, the rest of VIL’s debt will be completed once the lenders select the highest bidder for the Brazilian assets.
The promoters of VIL — the Dhoot family — had submitted an application to the committee of creditors under Section 12A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code last year, but failed to get the mandatory 90 per cent votes from the lenders. The lenders had cleared TwinStar’s offer in December last year.
Videocon Group fell into a financial crisis after the Supreme Court cancelled its wireless telephony licence in 2012 and VIL’s investment in the telecommunications (telecom) arm turned bad. At the same time, the loans taken by the telecom arm from Indian banks had also become non-performing assets.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU