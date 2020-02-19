IGL looks beyond NCR to give a boost to revenue, bags six other areas

Faced with the looming threat of loss of exclusivity in the National Capital Region (NCR), Indraprastha Gas (IGL) is looking to rake in revenue from gas distribution networks in other cities over the next five years.

The firm says viability of tariff will be more crucial for its survival than the loss of exclusivity. According to E S Ranganathan, managing director of IGL, it is the price of gas and not the end of exclusivity that is the challenge. “Our margins are fixed by the regulator, but there should be a fair return on investment.” The NCR market has been ...