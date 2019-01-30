Ignis builds a digital platform to impart life skills training to students

Careers, a Hyderabad-based social enterprise providing capacity building programme for teachers in government and affordable private schools, announced on Wednesday that it has developed a digital platform for imparting its targeting first generation learners from low-income communities.

This comes on the back of the funding of $150,000 it received from Atlanta-headquartered education sector-focused investor Gray Matters Capital through its edLABS initiative, paving the way for it to digitise the teacher manuals for improving classroom delivery efficiency.

The offered by Careers integrates to help students to not just get acquainted with the language but to also prepare them for employment opportunities in the future.

The digital platform developed by the will serve as an interactive multimedia-enabled instruction manual that will help teachers understand instructions clearly and help them to enable a more interactive learning atmosphere in classrooms.

"We aim at breathing purpose into the Indian education system, weaning it away from practices of rote learning and mindless focus on marks. Our life skills focus would empower students with critical thinking, advocacy skills, situation adaptability skills and self-management skills so that the students would go on to build a purposeful life," Rennis Joseph, co-founder and CEO of said.

Currently present in 9 centers in the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Delhi, Ignis Careers' curriculum has been adopted by more than 200 schools benefiting nearly 57,000 students through capacity building of 1,788 teachers. It looks to expand its presence to 16 more centers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra by FY21, according to Ignis’ statement.