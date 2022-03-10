IIFCL raises Rs 1,500 cr via 10-yr bond at 7.17%, including green shoe

-
ALSO READ
What are exchange traded funds (ETFs)? - Decoded
Bond yield rise may put pressure on stock valuations, rally in markets
Markets Insights: Why are yields on govt bond rising after Budget 2022?
Assets of passive funds surge 60% to Rs 4.7 trillion in 2021, shows data
Infrastructure funds deliver 91% over the past year, shows data
-
India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL), government-owned infra financing entity, has raised Rs 1,500 crore through 10-year bond at coupon of 7.17 per cent.
The company has raised funds from the domestic market after a span of eight years. It privately placed Non-Convertible Debt Securities for an amount of Rs 500 crore with green-shoe of Rs 1,000 crore, IIFCL said in a statement.
Debt market sources said SBI Pension Fund and Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) were key investors in bond offerings.
The coupon at 7.17 per cent was higher than 7.12 per cent for 10-year infrastructure bonds issued by ICICI Bank early this week.
IIFCL said These funds will be used to provide longer term debt to Infrastructure Projects, both Greenfield and Brownfield, developed under various initiatives of Government of India including National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP).
Rating agency Icra has assigned “AAA” rating to these bonds. The ratings continue to draw significant strength from IIFCL's sovereign ownership and the demonstrated support from the Government of India.
In H1 FY2022, the company reported a net profit of Rs. 554 crore on a total asset base of Rs. 56,188 crore.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU