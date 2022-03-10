IIFCL raises Rs 1,500 cr via 10-yr bond at 7.17%, including green shoe

India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL), government-owned infra financing entity, has raised Rs 1,500 crore through 10-year bond at coupon of 7.17 per cent.

The company has raised funds from the domestic market after a span of eight years. It privately placed Non-Convertible Debt Securities for an amount of Rs 500 crore with green-shoe of Rs 1,000 crore, said in a statement.

Debt market sources said SBI Pension Fund and Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) were key investors in bond offerings.

The coupon at 7.17 per cent was higher than 7.12 per cent for 10-year infrastructure issued by ICICI Bank early this week.

said These funds will be used to provide longer term debt to Infrastructure Projects, both Greenfield and Brownfield, developed under various initiatives of Government of India including National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP).

Rating agency Icra has assigned “AAA” rating to these . The ratings continue to draw significant strength from IIFCL's sovereign ownership and the demonstrated support from the Government of India.

In H1 FY2022, the company reported a net profit of Rs. 554 crore on a total asset base of Rs. 56,188 crore.