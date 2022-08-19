IIT Bombay, JSW Group sign partnership for steel technology hub

and Sajjan Jindal-controlled have entered into an exclusive strategic agreement to establish a state-of-the-art JSW Technology Hub in India for steel manufacturing.

IIT Bombay, has created The Centre of Excellence in Steel Technology (CoEST) through support from the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, and other industry partners. The JSW Technology Hub will be established within the CoEST with the key objective of achieving a rapid expansion of quality steel production while maintaining carbon emissions within the target levels, said a statement.

The partnership with will also allow to undertake and intensify research and development (R&D) efforts in the to develop capabilities in the area of steel technology for the Indian conglomerate. The JSW Technology Hub will also be the nodal point for JSW Group’s research activities beyond the steel domain.

According to the agreement, JSW will provide financial and technical support to establish and build the JSW Technology Hub with state-of-the-art infrastructure to undertake a wide range of R&D for steel manufacturing and its use. The centre will be constructed using JSW Neosteel rebars; is expected to complete the construction of the JSW Technology Hub by FY28.

Further, IIT Bombay and will leverage the JSW Technology Hub to jointly conduct inter-disciplinary research projects and technical activities on various aspects of steel manufacturing and its use.

IIT Bombay will also establish the Sajjan Jindal Steel Professor Chair to enable focused training and research on new and emerging technologies in steel manufacturing, the statement said.