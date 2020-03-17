IIT-Madras faculty and students build space-grade heat dissipating tech

Technical teaching institutions aren't just meant to be centres for academic pursuit. In fact, several ideas from researchers and students in such institutions have the ability to transform into successful business ventures.

Kapindra Precision Engineering is one such venture that has evolved from a collaboration between faculty members and students at IIT-Madras, and has the ability to disrupt sectors such as aerospace, defence, medical and electronics industries. Travelling at speeds of Mach 5 generates ultra-high temperatures above 2,500°C that destroy the top layers ...