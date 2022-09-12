JUST IN
IIT Madras Indian academic institute to join IBM's Quantum Network
JSW Steel posts 22% jump in crude steel production in August this year
Vedanta's Sterlite starts RE firm for projects serving commercial clients
Top headlines: Retail inflation rises to 7% in August; AI leases 30 planes
Reliance Infra had filed arbitration claim of Rs 500 crore: Adani
Decision on high-frequency bands for broadband likely in 4-5 mths: DoT Secy
Co-working space demand rises in H1 even as IT sector share dips
Tata Consumer enters health supplements biz with 'GoFit' range for women
Vedanta picks Gujarat for $20-bn semiconductor foray with Foxconn: Report
NTPC pays final dividend of Rs 2,909 crore to shareholders for FY22
You are here: Home » Companies » News
JSW Steel posts 22% jump in crude steel production in August this year
Business Standard

IIT Madras Indian academic institute to join IBM's Quantum Network

Engineering college will get access to the company's advanced quantum computing systems and expertise

Topics
IIT Madras | IBM India | IBM

BS Reporter 

IIT Madras
Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras)

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) is the first academic institute in the country to join an IBM programme promoting quantum computing development and research.

As a member of the IBM Quantum Network, IIT Madras will get cloud-based access to the American company’s advanced quantum computing systems and expertise to explore applications. The network has about 50-53 academic institutes from across the world.

“Today IBM Quantum eco-system consists of over 400,000 registered users of quantum technology, an eco-system of 100 organisations that has access to the largest fleet of more than 20 qbits computers today. The collaboration will open new avenues to work with industry partners to accelerate research, make quantum real and create a vibrant quantum ecosystem in India,” said Sandip Patel, managing director, IBM India.

IIT Madras’ Centre for Quantum Information, Communication and Computing (CQuICC) will focus on advancing core algorithms in research areas like quantum machine learning, quantum optimisation, and applications research in finance. "This collaboration with the IBM Quantum Network marks an exciting new phase for our Center. It builds on our successful collaboration on quantum computing education, last year, and promises to open up new avenues and directions for research and innovation,” said Dr Anil Prabhakar, professor, department of electrical engineering, IIT Madras.

According to Amith Singhee, director, IBM research India, the country is "among the top few in the list of our users of quantum systems”.

IBM and IIT Madras have a long association in education and research areas like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Last year, IIT Madras joined IBM’s Quantum Education Program to provide its students and faculty access to the company’s quantum learning resources, quantum tools, and quantum systems for education and research. In August last year, IBM Quantum and IIT Madras jointly offered a course on quantum computing to over 10,000 participants.

“Becoming a part of the IBM Quantum Network will provide our faculty direct access to state-of-the-art quantum hardware and software. It enables us to use our interdisciplinary expertise to tackle some of the challenging problems in the domain of quantum computing today,” said Dr Prabha Mandayam, associate professor, Department of Physics, IIT Madras.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on IIT Madras

First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 18:33 IST

`
.