IIT Madras, ONGC sign agreement to boost operational lifecycle of platforms

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has announced a collaboration with and Natural Corporation Limited (ONGC) to enhance the operational of the latter's existing platforms and reduce running and by optimum use of offshore survey requirements.



is going to develop a database management system for all the more than 280 platforms of and develop software for structural integrity management system (SIMS) as well.

Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research, IIT Madras, and Institute of Engineering and Ocean Technology (IEOT), ONGC, signed the agreement for the collaborative R&D project titled 'Development of Structural Integrity Management System (SIMS) For Offshore Platforms of ONGC'.

The existing offshore platforms in Mumbai High have been operational for more than three decades. Though the design life has exceeded in some cases, and production still continues as their reservoirs are producing. Hence considerable effort has been spent on maintaining the structural stability and strength of these platforms for the past 10 to 15 years by both and IEOT in terms of mitigation measures such as underwater strengthening of members, removal of marine growth and many other activities, including load shedding in some cases.

The synergy between IEOT and will be continued to develop a technology-based tool for monitoring, assessment, inspection and maintenance of structural integrity of existing platforms to fulfil operational and regulatory requirements for prolonged production of and gas, said S Nallayarasu, professor in the department of ocean engineering.

The project also aims to develop the location-based design criteria specific to the platforms operated by in this region. This will become a starting point for the development of codes and standards, which do not exist as of now, for offshore platforms in India. SIMS software is being developed in line with the Government of India's Make in India policy under the umbrella of ONGC-PAN IIT programme.