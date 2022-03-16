IIT Madras, RBI Innovation Hub join hands to boost fintech startups

-
ALSO READ
What are fuel-cell electric vehicles and how are they different from EVs?
TMS, Ep 20: Revival for aviation and cinemas, markets, and fuel-cell EVs
Tata Power, IIT Madras sign agreement on technology research, solutions
IIT Madras ends phase-1 placements with record 1,085 offers from 226 firms
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
-
India's leading deep-tech startup hub spearheaded by IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC) and RBI Innovation Hub (RBIH), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reserve Bank of India, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together in developing the ecosystem necessary to support and scale fintech startups in India.
Through this strategic collaboration, the two organizations will jointly provide incubation support and nurture early-stage startups with innovative and disruptive solutions and accelerate their scale-up journey.
Select startups incubated at IITM Incubation Cell will be considered from time to time by RBIH for co-incubation and thereby receive strategic and operational guidance, training and mentoring sessions by RBIH leadership and domain experts, market access and connect to a larger ecosystem of startups, vendors, investors, and other key resources.
In addition, IITM Incubation Cell and RBIH may collaborate on projects including policy whitepapers, research papers under this partnership. Rajesh Bansal, CEO of RBI Innovation Hub (RBIH) said, “RBIH aims to foster and evangelize innovation across the financial ecosystem. The startup ecosystem in India makes a significant contribution to the economic prosperity of the nation. Through such incubation partnerships we intend to build a robust environment conducive to growth of fintech start-ups in the nation”. The aim of the project is to empower startups to scale with agility and deploy technological innovations that transform India’s Fintech landscape.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU