Ikea plans to set up smaller format stores this year, decides to go online

Swedish giant Ikea is coming to a neighbourhood near you soon. As part of a major change in its strategy, the company is scouting for locations in Mumbai to set up five to six smaller format stores. These smaller outlets will offer a more limited array of products and services.

The stores will be in the range 50,000-150,000 square feet, one-third to a tenth of the size of their flagship stores, which go up to 500,000 square feet. The Navi Mumbai store is over 400,000 square feet. If the experiment works, the small format stores will be opened in other locations in India, ...